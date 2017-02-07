Simple Bank APIs

Streamline your KYC and AML process. Easily verify identity and account ownership using the existing data of your customers.
View accounts, check balances, and access transaction history. Query bank accounts and cards to build powerful applications.
Mitigate fraud and enhance your credit scoring model using detailed income and expenses data from your users' bank account.
Easily integrate our secure sign-in dialog.
Obtain tokenized access using a standard OAuth 2.0 flow.
Access real-time data through our fast JSON API.
High availability, low response time, and accurate data. Delight customers with up-to-date data in real-time.
Maximise privacy by touching only the data you need. Less exposure reduces liability and increases customer privacy. PSD2 and GDPR ready.
Simple documentation, client libraries, sample code and round-the-clock technical support.
Store tokens not credentials. Data is encrypted at rest and we don’t keep the encryption keys. So no one but you can read your customers’ data.
Whether you are a FinTech startup, online lender, personal finance manager, robot-advisor, accounting software, marketplace or crowdfunding platform, we deliver a best-in-class API that you can easily integrate into your existing customer journey.Sign up >
The UK Open Banking Standard and EU PSD2 will both introduce regulations for open banking. Other data management requirements will be introduced in EU by the General Data Protection Regulation. These will pave the way for a bright future of customer-empowered, accessible and interoperable financial services. We are working closely with banks, regulators, fintech, and industry leaders to provide you with the most robust, compliant tools possible, for use today and tomorrow.